scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

BTS: J-Hope holds back his tears as he calls Jin during speech; RM shares Wild Flower teaser from Indigo

BTS bagged the award for Album of The Year with their anthology album Proof at MAMA 2022. They won the award for Best Male Group in a category that featured Seventeen, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and ENHYPEN. Suga and PSY’s “That That” won Best Collaboration.

BTSBTS' J-Hope spoke to Jin at the MAMA 2022 awards (Photos: Instagram/ J Hope)

It was an emotional night for J-Hope at the MAMA Awards 2022 as it was his first time that he attended the show without the rest of the members. Nevertheless, he didn’t let it show too much and walked the Red Carpet with much swag and style, waving at ARMYs and also performed to his hit songs, Arson, More, and Future.

However, ARMY noticed that J-Hope held back his tears when he called Jin during the acceptance speech. He put Jin on speaker, who shouted out to fans and said that he will not be making any appearances for a while, but would promise to return with good music. He and J-Hope also had a fun banter as he wondered why J-Hope was calling him at the award show. Jin would be heading for his mandatory military service in December, after he turns 30 on December 4.

Also Read |BTS’ Jin confirms military enlistment for Dec 13, requests ARMY to not come to the boot camp: ‘It will be dangerous’

BTS also bagged the award for Album of The Year with their anthology album Proof. They won the award for Best Male Group in a category that featured Seventeen, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and ENHYPEN. Suga and PSY’s “That That” won Best Collaboration. The band also snagged the Worldwide Icon of the Year award.  J-Hope bagged the award for Most Popular Male Artist.

On the other hand, RM released the teaser to his song, Wild Flower, which is a part of his album, Indigo. The album, comprising 10 tracks, will release on December 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

The rest of the members military service schedules have not been decided, but they are expected to return as a band in 2025.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 12:28:33 pm
Next Story

Punjab: Cop booked for glorifying weapons in his YouTube song

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal’s pure Punjabi get-together
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close