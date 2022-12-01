BTS: J-Hope holds back his tears as he calls Jin during speech; RM shares Wild Flower teaser from Indigo

It was an emotional night for J-Hope at the MAMA Awards 2022 as it was his first time that he attended the show without the rest of the members. Nevertheless, he didn’t let it show too much and walked the Red Carpet with much swag and style, waving at ARMYs and also performed to his hit songs, Arson, More, and Future.

However, ARMY noticed that J-Hope held back his tears when he called Jin during the acceptance speech. He put Jin on speaker, who shouted out to fans and said that he will not be making any appearances for a while, but would promise to return with good music. He and J-Hope also had a fun banter as he wondered why J-Hope was calling him at the award show. Jin would be heading for his mandatory military service in December, after he turns 30 on December 4.

Their 70th Daesang and hobi called Jin 😭😭😭to give a speech We love you too Jin BTS BTS BTS. pic.twitter.com/ulZT8T14s3 — Aliciiiaa INDIGO IS COMING!!!!! (@aliciiiiastevie) November 30, 2022

BTS also bagged the award for Album of The Year with their anthology album Proof. They won the award for Best Male Group in a category that featured Seventeen, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and ENHYPEN. Suga and PSY’s “That That” won Best Collaboration. The band also snagged the Worldwide Icon of the Year award. J-Hope bagged the award for Most Popular Male Artist.

On the other hand, RM released the teaser to his song, Wild Flower, which is a part of his album, Indigo. The album, comprising 10 tracks, will release on December 2.

The rest of the members military service schedules have not been decided, but they are expected to return as a band in 2025.