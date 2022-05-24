BTS’ J-Hope feels left out after Jin and family meet chef Baek Jong-won for lunch: ‘Why don’t you call me?’

BTS vocalist Jin recently had lunch with South Korean chef Baek Jong-won. He took to Instagram and shared several pictures from their lunch meet. J-Hope wasn’t pleased at being left out of this gathering and commented on the photos, asking why Jin didn’t call him. The chef had earlier featured on a cooking challenge episode of their variety show, Run BTS last year. Jin’s brother and his wife had also joined them for lunch.

J-Hope commented, “Omg Teacher Baek! Jjwin (Jin)! Why don’t you call me!” He added several heart eyes and crying faces. Jin responded with, ” “CIWYHT, LWYHT.” The Instagram page BTS Weverse translation explained this further and wrote, “Jin: Join when you join, leave when you leave (This basically means that you should be wary of situations in which your absence is recommended or simply beneficial in a certain social situation. It is a modern proverb for “read the social cues”.) J-Hope responded with several laughing emoticons. In another photo, Jin shared another photo with Baek Jong-won. J-Hope commented, “So sweet.” To which Jin responded, “You are sweet.”

ARMY has found many ‘ships’ for the BTS members—and while Taekook (Jungkook and V), Sope (Suga and J-Hope) are some of the popular ones, many enjoy watching the antics of ‘2Seok (Jin and J-Hope). Both the members share a close friendship and seem to engage in constant banter on Instagram. In fact, last time after Jin visited his uncle’s strawberry farm, he got strawberries for J-Hope. The rapper had taken to Instagram and expressed his gratitude. Recently, Jin had shared a selfie with J-Hope, and the rapper along with BTS leader RM couldn’t help teasing him as he had finally learnt how to tag on Instagram.

On the work front, BTS has been sharing tantalising hints about their upcoming album, Proof, which will feature several new tracks along with their old hits. The album will release on June 10, ahead of the group’s debut anniversary.