Tuesday, August 09, 2022

BTS’ J-Hope reveals the support he received from RM and Suga, recalls how V called him everyday before Lollapalooza

BTS rapper and lead dancer J-Hope opened up about his new album Jack In The Box, his Lollapalooza performance as well as the love and support he received from his members.

August 9, 2022 2:53:39 pm
BTS’ rapper and star choreographer J-Hope had a thrilling July, as he not only released his solo album Jack In The Box, he also conquered Lollapalooza in Chicago. The rapper brought the roof down with his hit tracks, Arson, More and paid tribute to his fellow members with the song Dynamite. Recently at a radio show Love Game in South Korea, J-Hope opened up about his experiences, and the love that he received from his members and fans.

He said that BTS leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) had expressed his pride after hearing the song What If from the Jack In The Box album.  J-Hope recalled, “RM had said, ‘I’m proud that you’re trying this kind of music’, and Suga said ‘I will listen to music when it comes out so I can enjoy just as a listener’.” He also revealed that the pre-release track More was the most difficult for him, “It hurts my neck a lot, and I recorded it several times.”

When asked about the album, he said, “I was very careful about the flow of the album, I thought that one should approach it like a novel. Please pay attention to that part and listen to the entire album.” He also emphasised that BTS members were his ‘safety zone’ (also a song in the album), along with ARMY. Calling Jimin his strength in the dark times, J-Hope also said that V was the one who ‘called him the most’, cheered him during the promotions relentlessly.

While BTS J-Hope has been busy with his album and Lollapalooza, the other BTS members haven’t been sitting idle, as the vocalists, Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook released Bad Decisions, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The members have also been keeping fans busy with their Vlogs, too, and there is much speculation that RM and Suga would be the next in line to release their solo albums.

