BTS’ J-Hope shares haunting teaser for Arson from Jack In The Box album, fans hail it as ‘work of art’

The excitement surrounding BTS’ J-Hope’s (born Jung Hoseok) upcoming album Jack In The Box is reaching a feverish pitch. The rapper recently shared a brief teaser for the track Arson, where a car is on fire as J-Hope says, “Let’s burn”. He shared the teaser and captioned the post, “Let’s burn. It’s done.” The music video for Arson along with the album, will release on July 15 at 9:30 am IST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-Hope has embraced his edgier side with his single More from the album, breaking away from his earlier image of joviality. More scored a place on Billboard Hot 100, making it J-Hope’s second solo entry after Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019. Fans have flooded Twitter with comments and expect the new album to be ‘ legendary’. “I love the arson teaser like i just know hobi is going to be amazing,” another wrote. Others have already hailed it as ‘incredible and a work of art’. Fans have already come up with numerous theories about his upcoming album and how the songs are an indication of J-Hope reinventing himself and standing at the crossroads in his career. The songs in the new album include More, Jack In The Box, Arson and Pandora’s Box among others.

In his earlier note, J-Hope had explained that he wanted to show the emotions of Jung Hoseok (his real name). “I think this album (Jack In The Box) overall holds those emotions of J-Hope. Starting from today I’m planning to gradually show you all those emotions of J-Hope in many ways!!! Please know that it’s an important process where J-hope and human called Jung Hoseok is taking the next step as a person and I would be thankful if you look forward to it give interest!”