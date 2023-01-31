BTS’ J-Hope flirts with danger for his new photoshoot, ARMY says he ‘owns the arson-fire concept’

BTS’ J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) established that he was more than just his sunny dimples and smiles, last year. With his album Jack in the Box, ARMY saw a new side to J-Hope, where he embraced his darker and raw side. J-Hope has delved more into this new aspect of his personality as part of the ‘Me, Myself and I’ photoshoot for BTS. In a new video, the rapper-choreographer talks about letting go of his ‘colourful’ personality and promises to embrace something far more dangerous.

Speaking to the camera, J-Hope says, “I find pleasure in trying something new and seeing how it turns out. I wanted to shoot a pictorial that’s worth being called a pictorial. I wanted to get rid of the colourful and street-like vibe that I’ve been showing till now.” The video shows J-Hope looking through different ideas and wondering how to experiment with ‘dangerous’ items, and ‘blowing stuff up’. He also seems keen on the idea of purple hair. In the next segment of the video, he tries on an all-black suit, with a hat and chain.

Fans are also in awe, wondering what exactly J-Hope has in mind for the full photoshoot. One wrote, ““i want this rock to blow up,” while another said, “let’s use this dangerous machine”. Another recalled how the rest of the BTS members had jumped in their seats on seeing J-Hope’s photofolio. One added, “hobi‘s concepts are always so fresh!!!! concept king!!

Others noted that J-Hope’s style is so much more than just his cheerful disposition and wrote, “LOVEEEE his concept so much bc it’s so annoying when ppl describe him and his style as a pop of colors and colorful with flowers bc Hoseok’s style is SOO diverse, like he’s shown how different his style can be yet ppl just associate him with one single core and personality…” Another added, “hobi owning the fire/arson concept yea yea…”

Each BTS member has a special photofolio with unique concepts. Till now, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V and RM have released their photofolio, which shows the different sides to their personalities and shows them in a new light.