BTS’ J-Hope gives off horror vibes in new Jack In The Box album concept photos, ARMY hails his versatility

BTS’s J-Hope dubbed as sunshine by ARMY, has rubbed off all traces of his dimples and trademark cheer in the latest concept photos for his solo upcoming album, Jack In The Box. The rapper seems to be intent on giving his fans a bit of the chills. In the recent slew of concept photos, J-Hope wears the jester hat and rather gaunt makeup, giving off strong horror vibes.

Check out J-Hope’s new photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

ARMY has a lot to say about J-Hope’s new look. One fan wrote, “Hobi doing a complete 180 with not only getting a tattoo piercing his Nose bridge having literally no modifications at all, but then having a dark concept for Jack in the box is completely versatile and sexy of him…” Another added, “He isn’t Hobi anymore, this is Jack In The Box. A third wrote, “hobi continues to surprise me he’s embodying the jack in the box persona so perfectly. everything is executed at its best omg the thought that must’ve gone to this project.”

During the emotional FESTA Dinner 2022, J-Hope had mentioned that the group would be focussing on solo projects. “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way,” he said. J-Hope’s album will release on July 15, while the first single will be out on July 1.