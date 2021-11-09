BTS: J-Hope calls Suga a ‘cutie villain’ and is all heart for RM, treats fans to a selfie

BTS’s J-Hope kept ARMY’s phones buzzing as he responded to several posts on the interactive platform Weverse, including his own band members, RM, Jin and Suga. At the end of it all, he shared a photo of himself and told his fans in English, that he loved them all.

Suga had shared a photo calling himself a villain. J-Hope, being the group’s eternal ‘sunshine’ as ARMY calls him, commented on the photo saying (as translated by Weverse), “Are you a cutie villain?” For fans, Suga and J-Hope are often called ‘Sope’, because it’s speculated that J-Hope is the only band member who brings out Suga’s playful and cheerful side. The two share a close bond, and their videos together never fail to send fans into peals of laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

J-Hope also responded to RM’s emotional post that the rapper had shared a few days ago, which talked about his journey. J-Hope wrote, “Thank you! Our leader!” In other posts, J-Hope played around with fans using ‘ladadada’ in every post, which brought ARMY much joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

Finally, J-Hope shared a photo of himself, saying, “Love u all!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

A while ago, a fan wrote to him, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” However, she added that she was joking and hoped he wishes her.

“Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me,” she added. J-Hope responded, “I hope you can be an awesome actor,” along with a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

Meanwhile, BTS is working on a new potential album, as they teased in the recent episode of In The Soop, but haven’t shared more details. Their singles Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe, which was a collaboration with Coldplay has topped Billboard charts.