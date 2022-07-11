BTS’ J-Hope ‘burns it all’ in new concept photos for Arson track from Jack In The Box, ARMY has theories

BTS’ J-Hope, the radiant ‘sunshine’ of the band, is determined to show that he isn’t just smiles and dimples. After showcasing his darker side in the single More from his upcoming album Jack In The Box, J-Hope shared a couple of concept photos for his new solo tracks, Arson. In the photos, the rapper stands in front of a burning car. He captioned his post, “I burnt it all.” While the Big Hit press release stated that arson sees J-Hope ‘encountering the world’ and standing at crossroads and figuring which path he should take, fans have come up with new and possible theories about the song, saying that this song could be a discovery of self.

One fan wrote, “Had a brief vision of Hobi leaving more and arson being a discovery of self, burning down who he was, to rise like a phoenix.” Just a few days ago, J-Hope had shared the tracklist of the album, that included the songs Pandora’s Box, More and Future. One fan wrote, “We know Hobi’s album has a story, so I assume that for whatever conflict Pandora’s Box has, Arson would have the same resolution. I assume the same for More and Future.” Another added, “Hobi being the serial arsonist. This concept photo is so lit. Arson will set us on fire, we can’t escape it live. Are we all ready for July 15?” One fan commented, “I’m proud of Hobi. He is fearlessly creating art that explores the dark side of human nature. I love this concept photo so much. This image represents someone facing the negative consequences of his actions.”

In his earlier note, J-Hope had explained that he wanted to show the emotions of Jung Hoseok (his real name). “I think this album (Jack In The Box) overall holds those emotions of J-Hope. Starting from today I’m planning to gradually show you all those emotions of J-Hope in many ways!!! Please know that it’s an important process where J-hope and human called Jung Hoseok is taking the next step as a person and I would be thankful if you look forward to it give interest!” The full album Jack In The Box will be out on July 15.