BTS: J-Hope scores second solo entry on Billboard Top 100 with More, HYBE signs deal with Disney

BTS’s J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) has landed his second solo entry on Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this month, J-Hope had released his single More from the album, Jack In The Box. While the album is slated for release on July 15, the song More has received much love from fans who were thrown by his dark avatar for the album. More has debuted at Number 82 on the Hot 100. In 2019, J-Hope landed his first solo entry with Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring Becky G at Number 81. This also makes J-Hope the second Korean soloist to have two songs on Billboard Hot 100. More has also debuted on Number 2 on the Billboard Digital Sales chart, and has topped iTunes charts in at least 84 regions across the world.

