Tuesday, July 12, 2022

BTS: J-Hope scores second solo entry on Billboard Top 100 with More, HYBE signs deal with Disney

BTS's J-Hope's latest single More has made it to Billboard Top 100, which is his second entry after his 2019 hit, Chicken Noodle Soup.

July 12, 2022 11:22:48 am
BTSJ-Hope's new album Jack In The Box is coming out (Photo: Instagram/ J-Hope)

BTS’s J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) has landed his second solo entry on Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this month, J-Hope had released his single More from the album, Jack In The Box. While the album is slated for release on July 15, the song More has received much love from fans who were thrown by his dark avatar for the album. More has debuted at Number 82 on the Hot 100. In 2019, J-Hope landed his first solo entry with Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring Becky G at Number 81. This also makes J-Hope the second Korean soloist to have two songs on Billboard Hot 100. More has also debuted on Number 2 on the Billboard Digital Sales chart, and has topped iTunes charts in at least 84 regions across the world.

Meanwhile, BTS, after announcing a much-needed break during their FESTA 2022 dinner, has no intention of sitting idle. While J-Hope gets busy with Jack In The Box and Lollapalooza, there is speculation that Suga will release his solo album soon, owing to his latest Instagram stories. On the other hand, V (born Kim Taehyung) will star in the popular variety show, In The Soop: Friendcation, which features his Wooga Squad—Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. The BTS excitement doesn’t stop there, as the agency HYBE has signed a contract with the Walt Disney Company and have numerous projects lined up, including a docu-series and a concert film. The content will stream on Disney Plus. The projects include concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage–LA, and BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which is expected to launch next year.

