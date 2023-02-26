BTS’ J-Hope initiates mandatory military service enlistment process, devastated ARMY says ‘We can’t do without our sunshine’

BTS’ rapper and lead choreographer J-Hope has initiated his process for the mandatory military enlistment and has applied for the termination of his enlistment postponement. Big Hit took to Weverse and made the announcement.

Big Hit wrote, “Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

J-Hope is the second to follow suit after Jin, who departed for military service in December last year. Jin returned to Weverse and welcomed J-Hope on his previous post, just writing the words, “Welcome…”

J-Hope, the third eldest in the line, released his album Jack in the Box last year, and was the first to go solo before the rest of his members. He also made several appearances on numerous award shows, including MAMA and performed. He created history with his Lollapalooza performance in Chicago, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the festival. ARMY is currently emotional about the rapper’s announcement, and have trended him on Twitter, saying that they cannot imagine the band without the ‘resident sunshine’. One fan wrote, “WHAT ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT JUNG HOSEOK HAS SERVED ALREADY.” Another added, “they took seokjin from us now hoseok i cant do this guys…” A third wrote, “hoseok cant go like wtf am i going to do without him…” Others wondered what would Jimin would do without him, “This is so cruel…”

After a year of much speculation surrounding their exemption from service, the band announced two days after their Busan concert in October that they would be going ahead with military service, beginning with Jin. The rest of the schedules for the band members are not yet confirmed. However, it appears as if Suga might be exempt from the military service owing to his shoulder injury that he had suffered years ago.