BTS in Las Vegas highlights: V and Jungkook have a ‘Cinderella moment’, blushing Suga promises ARMY ‘drive-through wedding’

BTS took Las Vegas by storm with four sold-out concerts, and ARMY has been flooding social media with new videos and photos from the events online. The septet kept fans screaming with their popular tracks; Black Swan, On, Butter, Life Goes On, Permission To Dance, Magic Shop and more. Videos of their special moments of brotherhood and stage interactions have gone viral. From V cheering on the crowd, to his and Jungkook’s ‘Cinderella moment’, Jin’s perfect bodyrolls and the group hugs, ARMY has a lot to relish till the next concert.
Here are some of the special moments from the show:
‘Suga marry me!’
yoongi marry me !!!! Pls the way he got shy #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY4 pic.twitter.com/N8Q4dzeaBB
— anju⁷✰ (@jjksceo) April 17, 2022
It’s a running joke between BTS and ARMY that when any of the members do a Live, one fan invariably asks Suga to marry them. While Suga shrugs it off, his friends don’t let it go. During the show, the rest of the BTS members shouted ‘Yoon-gi marry me’, after they saw fans holding up posters saying the same. A rather shy Suga said, “Welcome to Las Vegas, with a drive-through wedding.”
Jungkook doing the wrong moves during Butter and laughing through it
omg jungkook did the wrong moves during butter pls look at his smile #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/HRANjCUi0b
— ◡̈ (@ssmileyy_twt) April 17, 2022
V and Jungkook have a ‘Cinderella’ moment
Congratulations Taekook… That’s all I could say from my grave. Thank you🥲🤧#taekook #vkook #kookv #PTD_On_Stage_LV
CINDRELLA AND PRINCE CHARMING pic.twitter.com/wfF1M9MpNN
— Taekook Aesthetics🐯🐰 (@taekoov123) April 17, 2022
V telling the crowd to ‘make some noise’
Lo hizo de nuevo y todos gritaron
Lo amoo#BTSV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV
KIM TAEHYUNG https://t.co/7kUiiPuKIE
— AURILAND⁷⟭⟬ChristmasTree (@BTS_auriland) April 17, 2022
The group hugs
BTS Sweet hugging moment and then Yoongi.. 🤣🤣
ยุนกิจะกอดกะเค้าหน่อยไม่ได้หรอ 5555#BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY4 #yoongi #SUGA #RM pic.twitter.com/oM387MH8RI
— ⁷ᴊɪᴍɪɴ ᴏꜱᴛ ɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ 🅵🆃. ᴘᴀᴜʟ-ᴀʜɴ⭒ᴮᴱ⭑ ⃰💜🐱 (@Pleum_PF) April 17, 2022
Yesterday, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin hosted a Live session for their fans as they had their dinner, and couldn’t stop laughing throughout. They teased each other and took selfies, and shared them on WeVerse.
The previous day, J-Hope had shared backstage photos with Lady Gaga and penned an emotional note, calling her ‘his queen’ forever. He wrote, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life.”
BTS has just announced that they would be releasing a new album on June 10, ahead of their ninth anniversary as a band. Big Hit released a statement saying that they would give further details later.
