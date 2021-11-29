BTS in LA Day 2: Megan Stallion joins for Butter performance, Jin channels J-Hope’s moves

It’s day 2 in Los Angeles, and BTS has continued to burn the dance floor with their performances. For their performance on Butter, they were joined by Megan Stallion. BTS ARMY who have been waiting to see the boys perform live for almost two years, couldn’t control their excitement and began to trend BTS LIVE IN LA on social media platforms. Videos from the concert have gone viral on social media, and fans have much to discuss and fawn over, including J-Hope’s moves during Fire.

Fans flooded social media with comments like, “Megan Thee Stallion came out for Butter!” In the videos, Megan grooves with BTS leader RM. Fans can be heard shrieking in excitement.

Check out Megan’s fiery entrance here:

What made fans really wild was when Jin decided to do J-Hope’s famous hip-thrusts for Silver Spoon/ Bapsae.

J-Hope was ‘smooth’ as always, and greeted screaming ARMY as he danced to Fire.

And there was a special ‘Taekook’ moment between V and Jungkook, where they tickle each other’s hands

V and Jin had a moment too:

The boys are performing at SoFi stadium. On their first day, RM gave an emotional speech, thanking ARMY. “Thank you for this historical night. I really thought that I am going to miss this moment in my forties, sixties. You guys are the proof of our existence, our leave. You guys are our proof! We are now truly bulletproof,” he said.