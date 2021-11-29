scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

BTS in LA Day 2: Megan Stallion joins for Butter performance, Jin channels J-Hope’s moves

Videos from BTS's LA concert have gone viral on social media, and fans have much to discuss and fawn over, including J-Hope's dancing moves during Fire.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 29, 2021 3:01:45 pm
BTSBTS is performing in LA on Day 2 (Photos: BTSARMY Boy With Luv/ Big Hit)

It’s day 2 in Los Angeles, and BTS has continued to burn the dance floor with their performances. For their performance on Butter, they were joined by Megan Stallion. BTS ARMY who have been waiting to see the boys perform live for almost two years, couldn’t control their excitement and began to trend BTS LIVE IN LA on social media platforms. Videos from the concert have gone viral on social media, and fans have much to discuss and fawn over, including J-Hope’s moves during Fire.

Also Read |BTS: South Korea National Assembly has ‘intense’ debate on exempting boy band from military enlistment

Fans flooded social media with comments like, “Megan Thee Stallion came out for Butter!” In the videos, Megan grooves with BTS leader RM. Fans can be heard shrieking in excitement.

Check out Megan’s fiery entrance here:

What made fans really wild was when Jin decided to do J-Hope’s famous hip-thrusts for Silver Spoon/ Bapsae.

J-Hope was ‘smooth’ as always, and greeted screaming ARMY as he danced to Fire.

And there was a special ‘Taekook’ moment between V and Jungkook, where they tickle each other’s hands

V and Jin had a moment too:

 

The boys are performing at SoFi stadium. On their first day, RM gave an emotional speech, thanking ARMY. “Thank you for this historical night. I really thought that I am going to miss this moment in my forties, sixties. You guys are the proof of our existence, our leave. You guys are our proof! We are now truly bulletproof,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Deverakonda, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement