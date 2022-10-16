BTS in Busan highlights: Electrifying RUN BTS performance, emotional V-Min hug and reassurances for the future

Busan was engulfed in purple on Saturday, as BTS performed their long-awaited free concert that was streamed live on Weverse. It was a magical evening for ARMYs all around the world, as they saw the septet perform on some of the most anticipated tracks, including the recently-released Run BTS. The band began the show with Mic Drop, and didn’t give fans a chance to breathe as they plunged straight into RUN BTS. They performed other hits like Butterfly, Butter, Cypher Pt 3, Ugh, Fire and a rather emotional Spring Day. Considering BTS’s military service resolution hangs in the balance, there was much suppressed emotion throughout the concert, as they mentioned that even though they didn’t know when their next performance would be, they would never stop giving music for their fans. “Please continue to have faith in us,” was the reverberating refrain for the evening.

There were several memorable moments from the night, including a V-Min emotional hug.

Run BTS performance

The drone show

A drone show was performed for ARMY, which heightened the emotion of the night.

bts drone show ♡ pic.twitter.com/R2d963yHbP — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) October 15, 2022

The V-Min hug

another angle of the vmin hug 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6TEaSF6zih — vmin daily ♡ (@dailyvmn) October 15, 2022

J-Hope grabbing Jimin to make him stay and sing

NOOOO hoseok grabbed jimin to make him stay and sing with him and jimin felt embarrassed and started smiling 😭😭😭 #YetToComeinBUSAN pic.twitter.com/iFKrEbqMRx — ∙ ө ∙ (@weejimin) October 15, 2022

Jin announces album

Jin also suprised his fans and announced his upcoming single album. The name of the album is yet to be revealed. Jin said, “I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Reassurances about the future

Jin said that this was the last scheduled concert for the year and they don’t know when the next is, he also asked, “You’ll be there when we announce the tour?” RM requested ARMY to keep believing in them, and Jimin later said that they always want to keep making music for them, “even when we are 70.”

🐨: i trust you guys will know even if i don’t say much today. if you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you, like hoseok said, please believe in us — soft joon archive ♡ (@njscenery) October 15, 2022

ARMY singing happy birthday for Jimin

Recently, Jimin, who celebrated his birthday on October 13, was overwhelmed when the whole stadium sang a happy birthday for him. He modestly tried to shy away from it, but of course ARMY didn’t let him.

While this is the last scheduled concert for the year for BTS, there are still collaborations in the works and a probable Run BTS episode as well. The decision about the military enlistment would be made by December, before the eldest member Jin’s birthday, in all probability.