BTS imagine end of pandemic in new ‘Permission To Dance’ teaser, watch

BTS’ fans, ARMY, had several reasons to be overjoyed Wednesday morning. They were treated to the teaser of BTS’ new song “Permission To Dance.” Apart from this, Billboard announced that the Bangtan Boys’ track “Butter” continues to reign supreme at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The much-awaited and hyped track, “Permission to Dance,” which will release later this week, got a teaser video. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen dressed as American cowboys in the clip.

The video begins with Suga holding a newspaper that announces the end of Covid-19 pandemic. He then joins the rest and they announce, “Cause we don’t need permission to dance.” The teaser acknowledges the BTS fandom, as we can see clips of other cities with ARMY having a board of their own. Of course, fans are having a meltdown on seeing the new outfits. BTS singer V was noticed especially, and quickly, ‘Cowboy Taehyung’ began trending on Twitter.

On the other hand, BTS’ recently released all-English track “Butter,” which made it to the the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 in June, is still at the top spot for the sixth consecutive week.

Meanwhile, “Permission to Dance” will release on July 9, a day the name ‘ARMY’ was coined. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran. Apart from this, the boys revealed through their official Twitter account that they will be making their runway debut in the Louis Vitton Fall-Winter 2021 Show in Seoul.

The group has one more reason to celebrate, as it was recently announced that the song “Butter” would play at the European Championship, which will be held at the Wembley stadium. The boys beat Billie Eilish and Usher with a total of 46.6% votes to earn the coveted spot.