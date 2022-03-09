scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

BTS: Halsey’s birthday wish for ‘twin’ Suga includes a photo of him cuddling her son

BTS rapper Suga received birthday wishes from singer Halsey. The band have collaborated with her before, on the song Boy With Luv.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2022 1:13:15 pm
BTSHalsey wishes Suga on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/ Halsey, Big Hit Official)

BTS’s rapper Suga turned 29 today, and apart from receiving much love from his fellow members, he also got a wish from singer Halsey. She shared one photo of Suga cuddling her son, another of him with a glass and a third with him. She captioned it, “Happy birthday twin!” Halsey welcomed her son last year, and BTS had sent their effusive wishes on social media. The singer had collaborated with them for the song, Boy With Luv.

Also Read |When BTS’ Suga bought lottery tickets out of desperation, hid serious injury from Big Hit: Rapper’s painful journey to fame

ARMY was so overwhelmed with the photos that they took to social media and shared their joy. One wrote, “Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story 😍😍 Suga hyung holding halseys baby…” Another tweeted, “Suga holding Halsey’s baby! I’m going to cry.”

Meanwhile, J-Hope took to Instagram and shared a video of a car ride with Suga. He wrote, “Happy birthday brother!”

BTS is all set to perform in Seoul after almost two years with an offline concert. The boys have been sharing photos from rehearsals. Jimin took to Weverse and warned ARMY that it was cold, and to bring something warm to the stadium. On the other hand, V shared photos of himself in a mask, on the stage.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant walk ITA awards red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement