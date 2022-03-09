BTS: Halsey’s birthday wish for ‘twin’ Suga includes a photo of him cuddling her son

BTS’s rapper Suga turned 29 today, and apart from receiving much love from his fellow members, he also got a wish from singer Halsey. She shared one photo of Suga cuddling her son, another of him with a glass and a third with him. She captioned it, “Happy birthday twin!” Halsey welcomed her son last year, and BTS had sent their effusive wishes on social media. The singer had collaborated with them for the song, Boy With Luv.

ARMY was so overwhelmed with the photos that they took to social media and shared their joy. One wrote, “Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story 😍😍 Suga hyung holding halseys baby…” Another tweeted, “Suga holding Halsey’s baby! I’m going to cry.”

Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story 😍😍 Suga hyung holding halseys baby,,,, wt😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LAX6HtrdRc — Pearlloot2@gmail.com (@pearlloot2) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, J-Hope took to Instagram and shared a video of a car ride with Suga. He wrote, “Happy birthday brother!”

BTS is all set to perform in Seoul after almost two years with an offline concert. The boys have been sharing photos from rehearsals. Jimin took to Weverse and warned ARMY that it was cold, and to bring something warm to the stadium. On the other hand, V shared photos of himself in a mask, on the stage.