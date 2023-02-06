BTS gets snubbed at Grammys for the third time, furious ARMY slams award show: ‘They deserve to win’

While the Grammys 2023 was a star-studded affair with electric performances, the presence of BTS was missed by their dedicated fans, who call themselves ARMY. The band had created a strong impact at the ceremony for the past three years, and put up power-packed performances of their songs. However, this year, despite receiving several nominations, the band members did not appear for the ceremony. ARMY is furious on their behalf as once again the band was snubbed at the Grammys and didn’t win Best Music Video or even their collaboration My Universe with Coldplay.

ARMY, who have started to term the awards as ‘Scammys’ ever since BTS has lost out on the awards, have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. “The grammys just don’t understand YTC and it’s impact. they will never understand bts like we do,” one wrote, referring to BTS’s music video Yet To Come, which was nominated but instead was beaten by Taylor Swift. Others were furious that BTS lost to Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Unholy. Another angry fan wrote, “‘You need me i don’t need you’. bts continues to smash records while the grammys continue to lose relevance. that’s that on that.”

‘you need me i don’t need you’. bts continues to smash records while the grammys continue to lose relevance. that’s that on that 🔥pic.twitter.com/6hw061mvzr — FΛTIMΛ⁷ 🏴‍☠️💎 | BSS 02.06 (@evalization) February 6, 2023

One user wrote, “I doubt any BTS members’ll make a surprise appearance at the Grammys bc why would they want to attend again? They deserve to win, but if they don’t ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Winning is an honor, but art is subjective. To paraphrase the great Bong Joon-ho, the Grammys are a very local award.”

Fans also shared old clips of BTS leader RM talking about losing the Grammys where he said, “There are so many blessings we could have gotten these eight years, but I guess for the whole journey, the best luck that we ever had is that we had you guys all over the world. So please don’t forget that whether we got the Grammys or not, we got what we wanted. We got you, so that means we got everything.”

BTS has received nominations for their song Dynamite, Butter and My Universe in 2022 with Coldplay. They were also nominated for Best Music Video and J-Hope had received a nomination for his song Equal Sign.