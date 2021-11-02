BTS: Fan wants to marry J-Hope after she becomes an actor, rapper responds to proposal

BTS member J-Hope recently spent a couple of hours responding to fans on the interactive platform WeVerse. The rapper even got a marriage proposal (made in jest) from a fan. The fan requested him to say that he would marry her after she became an actor. J-Hope sent sweet wishes to her.

As translated by Instagram handle BTS weverse translation, the fan wrote to him, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” However, she added that she was joking and hoped he wishes her.

“Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me,” she added.

J-Hope responded, “I hope you can be an awesome actor,” along with a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

J-Hope responded to over 60 messages on Weverse. He opened up about his dog, Jungkook’s dog Bam, and revisited BTS’ old Halloween shoots and more. He also posted a selfie on the occasion, which prompted many reactions, including a fan asking, “Wait can you use filters with masks on now? hehe woah.”

As translated by Twitter handle @btstranslation7, J-Hope replied, “I was trying to take a selfie for/after the fact music awards! hehe I randomly got a weird filter so I told myself I should post it later for you~~ hehehe.” BTS’s member V reacted to the post and said, “J-hope, your tricks.. are getting a little out of hand.”

After their first online concert in over a year, BTS is preparing for their upcoming show in Los Angeles.