BTS: Fan seeks Jimin’s help as her family thinks they are in a relationship, RM reacts

BTS leader RM reacted when he found out that a fan’s family thought that she was dating his band member Jimin. The fan wrote on WeVerse that though she doesn’t have a boyfriend, her family is under the impression that she and Jimin are dating.

She wrote, “Jimin I don’t have a boyfriend. but my whole family knows you’re my boyfriend. what should l do? (sic)” RM replied, “Wow.” The comment caught further traction, as the fan had initially written, ‘I don’t have a girlfriend’, whereas the fan meant that she didn’t have a boyfriend. She penned a note to clarify her post as well.

The BTS members have received innumerable proposals from ARMY. While fans eagerly wait for relationship updates from the members, they’ve preferred to keep mum about it, or dodge the question altogether. In 2015, RM (Kim Namjoon) appeared on the popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, where he was asked about his past relationship. He confessed that they were different people and were not compatible.

“There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle are trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process,” he said.

RM added, “She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things.”

The septet is on a high right now, as their singles have been raging through the billboard. They’ve hosted their first online concert in over a year, and are preparing for another one in LA at the end of November.