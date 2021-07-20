BTS fan Diljit Dosanjh names new album after RM’s song, ARMY is overjoyed

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is a BTS fan, as he has made amply clear through his posts on Instagram and several interviews. He follows the popular K-Pop group on social media platforms, and praises their performances often. Even his upcoming album seems to have an connection with BTS leader RM‘s Mixtape.

In 2018, RM had released his mixtape, which was titled Moon. One of the songs that was included, was called Moonchild. Diljit Dosanjh announced the title of his album recently on Instagram and captioned the post, “It’s a New Era.. It’s a MOON CHILD ERA. BRAND NEW ALBUM.” He also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the music video and showed a few glimpses for his fans. Fans commented on the post, expressing joy that he is also part of ARMY.

We’re not sure if the name was inspired by BTS, but hopefully, one day RM and Diljit could engage in a banter or even better a crossover, because BTS has always shown much love to its Indian fanbase.

In 2019, Diljit had made it clear that he was part of the ARMY too, when he tweeted, “”@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT Respect entire Team #BTS.”

In April 2020, a fan asked if he were a fan of BTS. “M shocked App BTS ko follow karte hen (I’m shocked that you follow BTS). Can you please tell which BTS song is your current favorite,” a fan asked the singer on Twitter. Diljit responded, “Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS’ live stage performances are great. Although I don’t understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts).”

Other celebrities who are big fans of BTS are Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani.