Monday, Oct 17, 2022

BTS fame Jin to team up with mystery collaborator for solo music

This upcoming collab will be Jin's first solo release since BTS announced that its seven members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- would be taking a hiatus earlier this June.

BTS JinJin is the second member of BTS after J-Hope to release solo music. (Photo: jin/Instagram)

South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS Kim Seok-jin, professionally known as Jin, is set to release solo music, he announced recently. According to Variety, the announcement was made by Jin during BTS’ free-of-charge ‘Yet to Come’ concert in South Korea on Saturday. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single. I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it,” he confirmed.

Though further details were not revealed, the singer did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi, reported Variety.

The weekend event, which was live-streamed, raked in approximately 49 million views in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, as per Variety.

During the concert, band members also reassured fans about the looming break with J-Hope stating, “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust.”

According to Variety, RM also echoed, “All seven members have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust.”

Jin is the second member of BTS after J-Hope to release solo music after the band announced that it would be taking a break to focus on individual careers.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 10:55:51 am
