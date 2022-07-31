BTS: Excited Jimin arrives in US for J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance, rapper shares photos with him and J Cole

July 31, 2022 11:03:15 am
For BTS’ Jimin, J-Hope is always number one as the other members revealed at the Festa 2022 dinner. It certainly seems true, as Jimin has travelled to Chicago to cheer for J-Hope as the rapper headlines Lollapalooza on July 31. The vocalist announced his arrival on Weverse, and J-Hope shared photos with him and rapper J Cole on Instagram.
J-Hope shared photos and wrote, “Hope world meets cole world.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, Jimin, who isn’t so regular on Instagram like the others, shared a photo as he landed in the US.
View this post on Instagram
J-Hope, who recently released his new album Jack In The Box, revealed that he would be singing around 16-17 songs at Lollapalooza. In an interaction with pop singer IU, J-Hope said, “I wanted to introduce my music to the crowds who were not interested in me, and receive their feedback.” When IU asked about the performance with “So how many songs? For how long?,” J-Hope shared, “The performance time is 1 hour and it’s going to be about 16-17 songs.” J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance would be live-streamed on Weverse on July 31.
Subscriber Only Stories
While BTS said that they would be going on a break for a while to focus on their solo careers, they’ve still been keeping ARMY on their toes. After Jungkook released Left Or Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope dropped his new album and now, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and V have collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Decisions, which will drop on August 5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’Premium
Latest News
BTS: Excited Jimin arrives in US for J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance, rapper shares photos with him and J Cole
Gen Z uses TikTok like Google, upsetting the old internet order
Know Your City: From a godown to a bakery. Here’s the journey of Bengaluru’s 120-year-old Albert Bakery
Russo Brothers reveal Jon Favreau begged them to not kill Iron Man: ‘It’s going to devastate people, you can’t do this’
Janhvi Kapoor hosts private screening for Good Luck Jerry: Boney Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others attend, see pics
IIT-Delhi reaches out to students, teachers of Haryana Government institutes at Sonipat campus
I played Air Twister, a throwback to 80s-style arcade game, on the iPad mini
Letters To Self: English translation of PM Modi’s book of poetry to release next month
Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean
Having trouble filing your income tax return? Check out these FAQs by the Income Tax Department
In Gujarat, 2.35 lakh street vendors benefitted from PM SVANidhi Yojana: Vinod Moradiya
PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme