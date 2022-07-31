scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

BTS: Excited Jimin arrives in US for J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance, rapper shares photos with him and J Cole

BTS' J-Hope shared photos with Jimin and rapper J-Cole in Chicago. J-Hope will headline Lollapalooza on July 31.

July 31, 2022 11:03:15 am
BTS' Jimin, J-Hope with J Cole (Photo: Instagram/ J Hope)

For BTS’ Jimin, J-Hope is always number one as the other members revealed at the Festa 2022 dinner. It certainly seems true, as Jimin has travelled to Chicago to cheer for J-Hope as the rapper headlines Lollapalooza on July 31. The vocalist announced his arrival on Weverse, and J-Hope shared photos with him and rapper J Cole on Instagram.

J-Hope shared photos and wrote, “Hope world meets cole world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Yesterday, Jimin, who isn’t so regular on Instagram like the others, shared a photo as he landed in the US.

J-Hope, who recently released his new album Jack In The Box,  revealed that he would be singing around 16-17 songs at Lollapalooza. In an interaction with pop singer IU, J-Hope said, “I wanted to introduce my music to the crowds who were not interested in me, and receive their feedback.” When IU asked about the performance with “So how many songs? For how long?,” J-Hope shared, “The performance time is 1 hour and it’s going to be about 16-17 songs.”  J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance would be live-streamed on Weverse on July 31.

While BTS said that they would be going on a break for a while to focus on their solo careers, they’ve still been keeping ARMY on their toes. After Jungkook released Left Or Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope dropped his new album and now, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and V have collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Decisions, which will drop on August 5.

