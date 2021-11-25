BTS: Emotional Jimin gives James Corden a hug after he apologises for ’15-year-old girls’ remark

Television host James Corden has addressed his remarks about BTS fans, where he called them ’15 year old girls’. This had landed him in much trouble, and ARMY had blacklisted him. However, on the latest episode of his show, James apologised to BTS for his comments, and it was graciously accepted. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V were present on the show, where RM brought up the subject.

On the show, RM asked the host, “James, how about you? You been in some hot waters with ARMY. Are you alright?” James replied, “We did two jokes which I didn’t think were in any way offensive to anybody.” Recalling his comments on BTS at the UN summit and the fans of the group, he continued, “And we said this was where I think it was wrong, we said that your fans were 15-year-old girls.”

James also said, “It of course isn’t true because I’m 43 years old and I consider myself one of the biggest BTS fans on planet earth. I’ve never been on that side of the ARMY before.” He said that someone told him they hoped he died, which he felt was an ‘extreme response to two harmless jokes’.

After James Corden profusely apologised saying that he never intended to upset the members, RM smiled and said, “James it’s okay, we appreciate your apology. Wanted to clear that up.” James then asked Jimin, “Am I still papa mochi?” Jimin responded, “Papa mochi, I believe you.” Jimin and James hugged, getting many ‘awws’ from the audience, and Jimin looked rather emotional after the hug. For the unversed, Jimin and James share a special relationship, and call each other ‘papa’ and ‘baby’ mochi.

During the show, James also congratulated BTS on their win at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). James then asked BTS members if they ever get nervous. Jungkook answered, “I was nervous today.” He then continued, “It’s been over two years since we last saw our fans. It’s been a long time so I’ve become very nervous.”

When James asked BTS about how they felt about not being able to perform for ARMY in the last two years, Suga said, “At first we were very bitter about the whole situation. It was very difficult. But I think there’s more we learned from the situation. From the time we were briefly apart, we learned how precious everything is. The performances, the fans…it was a chance to think about once again how precious it all is. I think we tried to see less of the bad and more of the good.”

V added “I spent a lot of time with the members. For example, the seven of us would shoot some content together. We lived more like entertainers than singers. It really made us work together even better.”

BTS is all prepared for their upcoming concert in LA at the end of the month.