BTS earns whopping $33.3 million from Los Angeles concerts

BTS is back on the stage after almost two years and their shows in Los Angeles were proof that fans have been waiting for their performances. The K-pop group took the stage at LA’s SoFi Stadium on four consecutive nights and made over 33.3 million dollars, as per Billboard.

The group sold 214,000 tickets. These figures make the SoFi Stadium shows the highest-grossing since venues began to reopen earlier this year. Videos from the BTS concerts went viral on social media. Megan Thee Stallion performed on Butter with the band.

On their first day, RM gave an emotional speech, thanking ARMY. “Thank you for this historical night. I really thought that I am going to miss this moment in my forties, sixties. You guys are the proof of our existence, our leave. You guys are our proof! We are now truly bulletproof,” he said.

BTS was set to attend the MAMA 2021 but due to the changing quarantine guidelines in South Korea because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the band will not attend the award show.

It has been a thrilling year for BTS, as they achieved new milestones, breaking records with Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe, which was also a collaboration with Coldplay. They even scored a nomination at the Grammys.