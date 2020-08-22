BTS song Dynamite breaks YouTube record of most viewed video in 24 hours

"Dynamite" is trending on number one on YouTube.

Korean pop band BTS released their first English single “Dynamite” on Friday and it has registered record numbers of views on YouTube.

The band released the video on Friday at 9.30 am IST and by 6.05 am today, it had already garnered 86.4 million views. Earlier, the record was held by another Korean pop band Blackpink for their track “How You Like That,” with 86.3 million views in a day.

At the time of publishing this article, “Dynamite” is trending on number one on YouTube and has over 98 million views. And, considering the worldwide popularity BTS enjoys, the track could break many records. As per Variety, the video also created a record of “most-viewed YouTube Premiere with more than 3 million live concurrent viewers.”

However, this is not the first time that the K-pop band has achieved the feat. Earlier too, it has recorded most views in a single day with its April 2019 release “Boy With Luv”. The song got 74.6 million views within the first 24 hours.

The 2017 song “Despacito” continues to be YouTube’s most viewed video with over 6.9 billion views.

Talking about the song earlier, BTS told USA Today that they planned to record an English song during the pandemic because the world is going through so much stress and they wanted to do some good. “This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?” said Suga of BTS.

