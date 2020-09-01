BTS’ Dynamite tops Billboard Hot 100 songs chart

BTS song "Dynamite" is YouTube's most-viewed premiere video.

K-pop boy band BTS has become the first South Korean group to attain the number one slot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The band managed the feat with its debut English single “Dynamite” which grabbed the top spot on Monday. Earlier in March, its song “On” reached the number four slot on the chart.

Billboard’s Hot 100 list combines all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. “Dynamite” has brought BTS on the top 10 list for the fourth time.

“Dynamite” is also YouTube’s most-viewed premiere video. The music video has garnered over 266 million views so far.

BTS, which comprises of seven members J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and V, recently also released the acoustic, instrumental, EDM and B-side versions of “Dynamite”. BTS also performed on the single during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards held over the weekend.

