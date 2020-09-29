BTS’ Dynamite: Jimmy Fallon and The Roots perform chartbuster with the K-Pop band

Jimmy Fallon features in BTS' a capella performance of "Dynamite" as part of the boy band's takeover of his show. (Photo: Instagram/jimmyfallon)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently hosted popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS. Host Fallon joined BTS for ‘a capella’ performance of their latest chartbuster “Dynamite.” The over two-minute video features all the members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — along with American hip-hop band The Roots. Besides this video, BTS also performed their hit number “IDOL” on the show for the first night of what is being called the ‘BTS Week.’

The ‘BTS Week’ will reportedly showcase a special performance every night, which will also include games and various skits with host Jimmy Fallon along with a virtual interview.

“We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” Fallon said in a press statement last week.

🌟 “Top star with that spotlight, ayy” 🌟 .@BTS_twt performs their hit song “IDOL” for the first night of #BTSWEEK! 🤩 Full performance ▶️ https://t.co/SEW2tZVIdd pic.twitter.com/zcEABlLVxn — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 29, 2020

“Dynamite,” which released in August, is an upbeat disco-pop track, incorporating funk and soul elements. It is BTS’ first song that has been fully recorded in English. The track has been written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and produced by Stewart.

