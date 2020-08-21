BTS’ first English song Dynamite is a complete earworm

Dynamite by Korean band BTS is a fun pop number.

Korean band BTS released their single “Dynamite” on Friday, marking the first English language song by the band. While they have used some English lyrics in their songs before, “Dynamite” is their first song that is completely in English.

“Dynamite” is a fun pop number that will instantly become an earworm, much like BTS’ other songs. But this time, non-Korean speakers can sing along as well. Keeping in sync with their signature style, this video is full of popping colours and instantly uplifts the listener’s mood.

Watch BTS’ Dynamite video here:

BTS is popular all over the world, but their foray into the English language will make their appeal grow even bigger.

BTS told USA Today that they planned to record an English song during the pandemic because the world is going through so much stress and they wanted to do some good. While the band had said on numerous occasions that they want to stay genuine and stick to Korean, the global pandemic seems to have changed things for them.

“This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?” said Suga of BTS.

RM of BTS said, “Who would ever think of this pandemic? No meeting, no karaoke, no concerts? Even no walking in the park. So we never expected this song would come fully in English. During the process of making our album, it just came to us.”

