BTS dazzles America’s Got Talent audience with their performance of Dynamite

Popular South Korean K-Pop music band BTS is unstoppable. After breaking records with their latest chartbuster “Dynamite,” the beloved group of seven recently descended on the stage of America’s Got Talent 2020 (AGT) and took the audience by surprise.

Dressed in stylish 70s colourful attire, BTS members — Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin — gave a flawless performance, much to the delight of their fans. The boys didn’t miss a single beat or lose breath as they hopped, skipped and jumped over cars and poles, that were a part of their elaborately-designed set.

The social media handles of America’s Got Talent shared the clip of the dance performance with a caption that read, “We’re getting down and groovy with this DYNAMITE hit performance by @BTS_twt! #BTSonAGT.”

“Dynamite” released on August 21 worldwide and went on to cement its status as ‘the most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.’ In fact, their AGT act, which was released a mere six hours ago, has already clocked almost 1.5 million views on YouTube.

