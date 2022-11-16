BTS creates history with multiple Grammy 2023 nominations, RM reacts as ARMY turns emotional: ‘Couldn’t be more proud’

It has been a bittersweet rollercoaster ride for BTS and ARMY this year. After the announcement of mandatory military service, solo albums discussions, fans of the K-Pop band were overjoyed after the team received three nominations at the Grammys 2023—which would be, the fifth time overall. BTS got their first nomination in 2020 for Dynamite, followed by Butter in 2021.

The band has received a nomination for Best Pop Duo with Coldplay for their song My Universe, Best Music Video (Yet To Come) and are also a part of the Best Album category for Coldplay’s The Music Sphere, which features writing credits by RM, J-Hope and Suga. The band has made history for K-Pop, as this is the first time they’ve received multiple nominations for the Grammys. This is the third consecutive year that they’ve been nominated for the Grammys.

Needless to say, ARMY is over the moon and have been trending ‘BTS Paved The Way’ on Twitter, while many have entered into fights with Blinks, who were rather upset that Blackpink did not get a nod. However, considering that BTS has not received the Grammy in the past two years, many fans were rather cynical and said that they weren’t expecting anything this time as well, saying that the band had been snubbed enough by the West. Many other ARMYs were furious at several K-media reports, who declared that BTS ‘haven’t done anything special this year, except release an anthology album’. “Why is K-media so bitter all the time about BTS?” One wrote.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook celebrates imaginary goal as he heads to FIFA World Cup in Qatar, smiling V does the victory sign at airport

Most of the BTS members haven’t reacted to the Grammy nomination, except for RM who shared the announcement video and tagged Coldplay in his Instagram story. J-Hope simply shared an announcement that he would perform at the MAMA awards, and fans found it rather hilarious, calling it a ‘boss move’.

BTS’ Jin would be heading for military service before his birthday in December, while the schedule for the others is still not decided as yet.