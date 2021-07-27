BTS creates history as Butter replaces Permission to Dance on Billboard Hot 100, Bangtan boys get emotional

Smooth like butter, indeed. BTS’s Butter is back to ruling the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week. With this, the K-pop band extended their record and tied with Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License, as the longest-running No.1 single of 2021. The band became the first to replace themselves on the charts for the second time.

Butter ruled the charts for seven weeks, before it was replaced by BTS’s latest Permission To Dance. Butter returned to the top, replacing the catchy track that was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

“#PermissiontoDance at no. 1 last week, now #BTS_Butter at no. One! HOT 100 brimming with #BTS music for 9 straight weeks,” read a tweet on BTS’ official Twitter handle.

.@BTS_twt‘s “Butter” officially returns to No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100 chart for an eighth total week. It ties @Olivia_Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” as the longest-running No. 1 song of 2021, so far. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 26, 2021

The Bangtan boys celebrated this historical milestone with a post on Weverse. “”Butter came back to reclaim Billboard HOT 100 No. 1!! Congrats to BTS on topping the chart with ‘Butter’ for 8 times!! The perfect love and support of BTS and ARMY made it possible for Butter to reclaim the throne again.”

[Weverse] 8 times ‘Butter’ No.1 at Billboard HOT 100 celebration post#Butter8thNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/Y8sGLAWJeE — BIGHIT INFO (@BIGHIT_INFO) July 26, 2021

Butter is only the eighth song in music history to spend seven weeks at the top of the charts. On the other hand, Permission To Dance refuses to be left far behind and has thundered towards the 200 million mark on YouTube. Butter also continues to be the track with longest No. 1 streak from its debut on the music chart besides Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s ‘One Sweet Day’ that released in 1995.

BTS leader and spokesperson RM had earlier said, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.”