BTS concludes 2021 Muster Sowoozoo with emotional message for fans: ‘Can’t wait for the day when we can breathe the same air’

BTS celebrated their 8th anniversary with a two-day fan event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo held on June 13 and 14. The band took to the outdoor stage to perform 15 songs, including recent releases like “Life Goes On”, “Butter“, “Dynamite”, “Stay” and “Fly To My Room”. Fans also got to see special performances of Suga’s “Daechwita” and J-hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup”, with all seven members.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo had a touch of togetherness as it corporated interactive technologies such as Army in Echo and Army On Air. There was a big screen below the stage which showed fans all over the world enjoying the event.

The South Korean band concluded the show with performances on “Wishing On A Star” and “You Never Walk Alone”. They even addressed the fans, “We had so much fun today. I can’t wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space. We hope the situation gets better as soon as possible so we can meet each other. Until that day, I hope you all stay strong.”

BTS added, “The light shines brighter in the dark. Please remember that you and we look for each other, shining light upon one another.”

BTS also announced the release of the single CD Butter on July 9.