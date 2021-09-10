BTS and Chris Martin fanboy over each other as they chat about Permission To Dance challenge, watch video

K-pop band BTS started a movement with their Permission to Dance challenge as they invited fans from all over the world to submit their dance videos. After the successful completion of the challenge, Coldplay’s Chris Martin sat down with the group to chat about the track, their fame and ARMY.

The 15-minute video was released as a part of YouTube Originals’ Released. Chris opened the interview by saying that he isn’t a professional interviewer so he might not be the best to which RM said, “For us, you are the best.”

The video goes on as the members of BTS talk about their shared love for dancing and how RM started dancing only after he became a part of the group. BTS is known for their well-choreographed moves on stage that leave the fans in awe. While J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are considered as the dancers of the band, V is just as impressive. V shared in the video that he started learning dance professionally just a few years ago and soon found that for this form of expression, he doesn’t really need anyone’s permission.

Chris Martin shared that two decades ago, he decided that he would move on stage the way he liked but was particularly nervous when he shared the stage with Beyonce and Bruno Mars during their Superbowl show.

The BTS boys and Chris Martin are both fanboying over each other throughout the video as Martin talks about the positive effect that the band has had on their fans through the pandemic. The video sees various clips from BTS fans around the world – UK, US, Russia, India, among other countries.

A fan from India named Tanvi shared her love for BTS in the video with her dance and said, “In their art form they are talking about a lot of important things like mental health, the struggle that we go through daily life, and everything. Not only influencing but inspiring people to do good things.”

Earlier this year, BTS did a cover of Coldplay’s Fix You on MTV Unplugged. Coldplay showered their love on this performance as they shared it with heart emojis on Twitter.

BTS has had a great year so far with hits like Permission to Dance and Butter. The band has had to postpone their Map of the World tour for the second time since early 2020 due to the pandemic.