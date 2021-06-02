BTS’ Butter tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS’ latest single Butter has been riding the wave of success, and now it has landed at the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, “Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.”

The success of “Butter” follows “Dynamite, “Life Goes On” and a remix of “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”, as all three tracks earned the No 1 spot on Hot 100. Billboard added, “BTS is the first group with a trio of No. 1 entrances; no other group has more than one.”

“Butter” is also on top of the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global chart (excluding the USA). “Butter” had the biggest debut on Spotify Global Charts with 11.04 million streams. It also had the largest single-day streams on Spotify with 20.9 million streams, which is a first in Spotify history. On YouTube, Butter’s video had 3.9 million concurrent views at the time of the premiere and had over 108.2 million views in the first 24 hours.

“Butter” is BTS’ first release of 2021. The group enjoyed mega success with their 2020 release “Dynamite” and followed it up with the release of their album Be in November 2020.

BTS is a K-Pop band with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.