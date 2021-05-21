BTS Butter MV: ARMY will melt like butter with the band’s second English track

K-pop band BTS’ music video for their latest song Butter is out now. The track is cheerful and charismatic as members sway smoothly in the dance video. Unlike some other popular BTS numbers, Butter starts off in a black-and-white mode, transitions to colour and goes full out with members taking on the screen with their suave personalities.

Watch Butter MV here:

Butter marks BTS’ second English language single after Dynamite that hyped up their stardom all over the world. Before Dynamite, BTS often used English language phrases and words in their lyrics but they always came a generous amount of Korean lyrics.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Butter was called “a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths.” The group’s leader RM said it was “very energetic and very summery,” with a “dynamic performance.”

BTS released Dynamite as a single, followed by their eighth studio album BE in 2020. The album had impressions of loneliness and tragedy induced by the pandemic but also carried an optimistic tone with tracks like “Life Goes On.”

For Dynamite, BTS received its first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The band lost out on the award but their virtual performance at the ceremony was highly praised.

BTS is a seven-member South Korean band that includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.