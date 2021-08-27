BTS’ Butter feat Megan Thee Stallion is out and it’s even smoother

Who doesn’t love Butter? And by Butter, we mean BTS’ smooth dance track Butter. The track has created waves across the world and has stayed on top of charts for months now. But it looks like the K-pop band has a great new rendition for their fans as they just launched a remix of the song with Savage star Megan Thee Stallion.

The remix of Butter has new vocals by Megan, and it lifts up an already amazing song.

After its release in May, Butter became the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours. Butter also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release on the platform.

BTS released its first English single Dynamite in 2020. They released Butter as their second English single in May 2021.

The South Korean band recently announced that they have postponed their Map of the World tour for the second time. The statement from their team read, “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”