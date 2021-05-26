BTS’ Butter enters Guinness World Records with 3 new records

BTS released its new single 'Butter' on May 21. (Photo: YouTube)

Popular Korean pop band BTS released their single, “Butter” on May 21, and it has already a few world records to its name. Guinness World Records confirmed that the music video has the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, it is the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and it is also the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

Upon its release, “Butter” recorded 3.9 million concurrent views on YouTube, thus becoming the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on the platform. The record was previously held by BTS’ first English single Dynamite. At the time of publishing this article, the music video, titled BTS ‘Butter’ Official MV, has over 217 million views.

As per Guinness World Records, “Butter” also registered the most number of views within 24 hours of its release with over 108 million views. It also became the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

five: 🥵️ We’ve confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single ‘Butter’ – including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube 🔥 https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 25, 2021

Besides ruling YouTube, the single also broke the record of most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours with over 11 million global streams. It left behind Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s track “I Don’t Care” by 64,946 streams.

“Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year. The band performed the single for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Butter was called “a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths.” The group’s leader RM said it was “very energetic and very summery,” with a “dynamic performance.”

BTS is a seven-member South Korean band that includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.