BTS breaks records with comeback album Proof, emotional ARMY cheers for the ‘legends’

BTS continues to script history. On June 10, the band released their new anthology album, Proof with its new title track, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The album features three new songs—Run BTS, For Youth, and Yet to Come—alongside many of BTS’ past hits. On the first day of release, all the new tracks from Proof made high-ranking debuts on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart, with many of the older songs entering the chart as well. Along with My Universe, their collaboration with Coldplay, they landed 28 songs on the Global Top 200 for June 10. Yet to Come debuted at No. 3 on the daily global chart after racking up 7,178,605 streams on just its first day—breaking BTS’s own record for the highest number of first-day streams of any Korean-language song released on Spotify.

BTS members, Jin, Suga and J-Hope and Jimin, took to Instagram to express their joy, after performing for fans at an event in Seoul. As Jimin isn’t as frequent on Instagram as the others, fans were ecstatic to see him back in action. Jimin apologised for keeping them waiting. He wrote, “You did a great job today

I didn’t want to keep you waiting, but that’s what happened. But it was a really happy time. Thank you for making us good memories. Get home safely,” he wrote. Suga, J-Hope posted photos with flowers, while Jin wrote, “So happy today!” ARMY of course took to Twitter and cheered for the band, calling them ‘legends’.

The album Proof stretches across 3 CDs and consist of 48 tracks. The album and the composition of the discs are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said in a statement. This is even more special for ARMY as it is BTS’ first physical album since last year’s CD single Butter and Permission To Dance with the tagline, We are Bulletproof.