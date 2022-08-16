BTS RM and J-Hope dance and head-bang at Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul, share photos: ‘Bad guys’

August 16, 2022 10:45:05 am
BTS members RM and J-Hope attended Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul and had a blast, by the looks of it. ARMY shared videos of the rappers head-banging and dancing, while RM took to Instagram and shared a photo with Billie and Finneas. The event took place at Gocheok Sky Dome on Korean Liberation Day. In 2018, Billie had held the concert on the same day in Eastern Seoul. The show was part of Eilish’s world tour for her second full-length album, Happier Than Ever, which released in May last year.
RM captioned the post, “Bad guys….” referring to Billie’s popular track, Bad Guys.
View this post on Instagram
Check out videos here
2022.08.16
🐨 IG story: at the Billie Eilish concert with Hobi @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #RM pic.twitter.com/qp0ph7bAlp
— bora 💜 (slow) (@modooborahae) August 16, 2022
Look at Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at the Billie’s concert😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bEs6ewKeev
— j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) August 15, 2022
J-Hope is still basking in the success of his Lollapalooza performance and Jack In The Box success. The rapper was the first South Korean to headline the American festival, and his band member Jimin had flown to Chicago as a surprise to cheer him on. While this is the first step in the solo careers of the BTS members, ARMY is awaiting the solo albums of RM and Suga, and there is strong speculation that there will be an announcement soon.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, there’s no dearth of BTS content till then, as apart from the fact that Jungkook is teasing fans with new concept photos, the band’s variety show Run BTS, will air a special episode today on August 16. Recently, the vocalists, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Jin collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for the song Bad Decisions, that is raging through the Billboard Charts at the moment.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany’s economy
China sanctions seven Taiwanese ‘independence diehard’ officials
Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker’s Data: Its Ex-Product Head
Delhi govt: Over 19,000 promotions by end of year or vacancies will lapse
70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law stabbed to death inside house in Delhi: Police
Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more
Delhi: MCD organises a photo exhibition on Partition
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville calls the club ‘a graveyard for footballers’
Velankanni festival: Indian Railways announce special trains for devotees
20 people died in bus-oil tanker crash in Pakistan’s Punjab province
Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans after called ‘loser’
Apple sets return-to-office deadline of Sept. 5 after Covid delays