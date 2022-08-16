scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

BTS RM and J-Hope dance and head-bang at Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul, share photos: ‘Bad guys’

BTS' RM and J-Hope attended Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul. ARMY shared videos of the members dancing and headbanging.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:45:05 am
BTS RM and J-Hope at Billie Eilish's concert

BTS members RM and J-Hope attended Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul and had a blast, by the looks of it. ARMY shared videos of the rappers head-banging and dancing, while RM took to Instagram and shared a photo with Billie and Finneas. The event took place at Gocheok Sky Dome on Korean Liberation Day. In 2018, Billie had held the concert on the same day in Eastern Seoul. The show was part of Eilish’s world tour for her second full-length album, Happier Than Ever, which released in May last year.

Also Read |BTS’ V reveals he was ‘lost’ when shooting Hwarang, recalls how Park Seo-joon helped him: ‘He was going through a hard time…’

RM captioned the post, “Bad guys….” referring to Billie’s popular track, Bad Guys.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Check out videos here

J-Hope is still basking in the success of his Lollapalooza performance and Jack In The Box success. The rapper was the first South Korean to headline the American festival, and his band member Jimin had flown to Chicago as a surprise to cheer him on. While this is the first step in the solo careers of the BTS members, ARMY is awaiting the solo albums of RM and Suga, and there is strong speculation that there will be an announcement soon.

However, there’s no dearth of BTS content till then, as apart from the fact that Jungkook is teasing fans with new concept photos, the band’s variety show Run BTS, will air a special episode today on August 16. Recently, the vocalists, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Jin collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for the song Bad Decisions, that is raging through the Billboard Charts at the moment.

