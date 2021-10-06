BTS in 2021: How the K-Pop septet won Billboard Hot 100 with songs of love, togetherness and butter-like charm

When BTS members Kim Nam-joon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook were discovered in 2010, no one could have predicted their meteoric rise to stardom. It was a gruelling journey and most of them almost wanted to quit the band and go solo, as they have said in earlier interviews. Yet, perhaps the brotherhood and the passion to succeed didn’t allow them to leave. In the summer of 2013, the group debuted, with fair success, their song was tenth on the monthly Korean chart. Today, the band is a global sensation, with dozens of accolades to their credit, a Grammy nomination and songs that have raged through Billboard Hot 100.

In 2021 itself, BTS has managed to break their own records and create history.

Smooth like Butter

Their summer song Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100 for more than eight weeks straight. It wasn’t profound with social messaging like most of their songs. Instead, it was peppy, light, and upbeat, perhaps the kind of calming song one needed in the middle of a crippling pandemic. It was their second song in English, and showed the individual charms of the members. BTS leader RM, who participated in writing the rap portion of the song, revealed the behind-the-scenes stories that went on during the creative process of writing the song.

“All our members are passionate about producing our own music, but this time, we did not take part in composing ‘Butter’ because it was already a decent piece from the beginning,” he said. “But I felt that some parts of the rap did not match very well with our style, so I modified them. At first, my modification seemed incompatible with the song, but I could soon put them together thanks to my familiarity with American hip-hop and pop music.”

The group’s other rappers, Suga and J-Hope, revealed that they also wrote the rap verses, but could not include them in Butter after they “dropped out of a competition.”

“We always face competition (when deciding whose works to include in our releases,)” Suga said. “Since we had to make raps in English this time, I studied English hard, but still could not win the battle.” J-Hope agreed that the ‘competition was merciless’.

Yet, overcoming their difficulties, BTS bagged awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. They were announced as winners of Group Of The Year (Best Group), which was announced at the pre-show party, as well as Best K-Pop and Song Of The Summer for Butter.