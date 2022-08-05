scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

BTS’ Bad Decisions video has ARMY saying ‘that’s us’. Watch

Bad Decisions is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco and BTS vocalists, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Jin. The music video is out now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 10:54:03 am
BTS' Bad Decisions is out now.

Bad Decisions, a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, featuring BTS vocalists Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin is out and fans are loving the track. The music video released on Friday and it features Benny Blanco as a massive BTS fan as he prepares to go for the band’s concert.

Benny is deep into BTS fandom in the video, so much so that he can’t even keep track of the time. Snoop Dogg also features in the video but there are no visuals of the BTS members, apart from some snippets from older music videos and some still photos.

Watch Bad Decisions here:

ARMY could not hold back their excitement for the track and were in love with it as soon as it dropped on the internet. One fan wrote, “That’s us ARMY.” Another fan wrote, “Jungkook singing ‘Let’s make some bad decisions is fire🔥.” “I don’t know what I was expecting but that was… that was wild. Also so relatable,” wrote another fan. Another fan found it relatable and wrote, “Bad Decisions is so good from the MV, the lyrics, BTS amazing vocals, Benny Blanco representing all ARMYs to snoop Dogg’s rap! this is a bop! 💜”

Also Read |BTS: Jimin and RM comfort nervous Jin with their spin on Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting. Watch

While Snoop Dogg had mentioned the collaboration earlier this year, BTS had stayed tight-lipped about it. Talking to The AV Club, the rapper had said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official, like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” At the Grammys 2022, BTS leader RM had playfully avoided the question, pretending to be oblivious about the collaboration. Earlier in July, the first teasers were released.

While BTS said that they would be taking a break in June, the band members have kept ARMY on their toes, ever since. After Jungkook released Left And Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope dropped his new album Jack In The Box and later conquered Lollapalooza. Later in August, BTS is expected to resume their variety show, Run BTS too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:54:03 am

