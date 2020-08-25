BTS releases B-side version of Dynamite

The B-side version of “Dynamite” is out.

K-pop boy band BTS on Tuesday released the B-side version of their latest chartbuster “Dynamite”. This comes days after “Dynamite”, their first English single, broke the YouTube record of being the most viewed video in 24 hours.

The B-side version gives a sneak peek into all the fun the Korean band had while filming the song, including bloopers and alternate angles of their dance moves. Just like “Dynamite”, the B-side version has its summery, colourful vibe in place as the band members break into dance from their bedrooms to the basketball court to a coffee shop.

BTS released “Dynamite” on August 21 at 9.30 am IST. It’s video garnered over 86.4 million views in the next 24 hours, breaking the record earlier held by another Korean pop band Blackpink for their track “How You Like That,” with 86.3 million views in a day.

Read: BTS releases acoustic and EDM remixes of Dynamite

BTS had recently spoken to USA Today about launching a fully English song amid a worldwide pandemic. Suga of the group said, “This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd