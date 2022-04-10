BTS at Las Vegas concert Day 2 highlights: Injured Jin resumes manic energy with V causing worry, Jungkook carries Jimin

Updated: April 10, 2022 11:51:56 am
BTS is on fire at Las Vegas, and excited ARMY have been sharing numerous snippets from the Permission To Dance On Stage concert. They continue to cheer for the band as they perform fan-favourite tracks like Butter, Life Goes On and Idol. Most of ARMY is slightly concerned about Jin, who had suffered an injury, weeks prior to their US trip. Jin had to undergo surgery for his index finger, and has been in a cast for a while. Big Hit had earlier released a statement that the vocalist would have ‘limited’ participation in the concerts. However, Jin, in his enthusiasm, has been worrying fans, as he got into his element on the second day of the concert.
ARMY shared videos of Jin jumping and dancing with V, expressing concern at him exerting himself. However, what worried them more was when BTS made their entrance, excited fans threw things at the members. One fan wrote, “I hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things, not only could it hit the members badly, but Jin is actually injured.” Another wrote, “Someone needs to remind the perfect Seokjin that he is injured, they won’t even bother with the chair by the fourth concert!” Jin remained in exuberant spirits and even pretended to go wild with the smoke gun—something that he normally does, though this time he couldn’t hold it with both of his hands.
i hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things. like not only could it hit the members badly, but jin is actually injured. it doesn’t take much to think before you do something stupid. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS pic.twitter.com/j3htVYRV6V
— nana⁷ | sharing ptd livestreams (@minataee) April 10, 2022
Seokjin is the cutest 😭 Watch him pretend to play the smoke gun ’cause he can’t hold it with one hand 😭
____#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #BTSJIN #JIN @BTS_twt KIM SEOKJIN #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV https://t.co/O9scziP3Iy
— love, 진. (@feedjinnie) April 10, 2022
Meanwhile, the members seem to be taking good care of him and ensuring his well-being. From Jungkook tying his shoelace yesterday, to opening his water bottle or V checking on him during the DNA performance, there was no dearth of brotherhood moments from the concerts.
Here are some special moments from the concert till now:
The energy of Jimin and Jungkook performing Idol
JIKOOK DURING IDOL TOGETHER #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY2 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS pic.twitter.com/U0jbGy4X9a
— s♡mmer. ⁷ | KARLA DAY 🥳 (@gcfsserendipity) April 10, 2022
The band being their chaotic selves on stage
I LIVE FOR CHAOTIC BANGTAN ENJOYING THEMSELVES ON STAGE @BTS_twt 🥺💜🎶 #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas #PTD_ON_STAGE_LVpic.twitter.com/tbFWkYFNVJ
— KIM⁷ | YOONKOOK HUG ♡ 🎶 (@_jungKOOKIE13) April 10, 2022
Jin pretending to flick V on stage
TAEJIN 😭💜💜 SO CUTEE#BTS #V #JIN @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/IxFVZdEILR
— ⟭⟬𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧⁷⟬⟭ ♡ʲ♡ᵏ♡ STAY ALIVE 🤍🔊 (@mymoonboyjk_) April 10, 2022
V missing Jin during DNA
AWWW TAEHYUNG LOOKED AT JIN DURING DNA 🥺🥺🥺 LOOK AT HIS SMILE 😭#BTS #JIN #V @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/CxG7YDXxOL
— ⟭⟬𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧⁷⟬⟭ ♡ʲ♡ᵏ♡ STAY ALIVE 🤍🔊 (@mymoonboyjk_) April 10, 2022
Jungkook carrying Jimin after the show
JUNGKOOK CARRYING JIMIN AFTER THE SHOW #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS pic.twitter.com/GFadPSWVCv
— marissa ⁷ (@serendiptaetae) April 10, 2022
BTS has two more sold-out concerts in Las Vegas remaining in April, and ARMY hopes that there will be a world tour on the cards soon.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-