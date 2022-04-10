BTS at Las Vegas concert Day 2 highlights: Injured Jin resumes manic energy with V causing worry, Jungkook carries Jimin

BTS is on fire at Las Vegas, and excited ARMY have been sharing numerous snippets from the Permission To Dance On Stage concert. They continue to cheer for the band as they perform fan-favourite tracks like Butter, Life Goes On and Idol. Most of ARMY is slightly concerned about Jin, who had suffered an injury, weeks prior to their US trip. Jin had to undergo surgery for his index finger, and has been in a cast for a while. Big Hit had earlier released a statement that the vocalist would have ‘limited’ participation in the concerts. However, Jin, in his enthusiasm, has been worrying fans, as he got into his element on the second day of the concert.

ARMY shared videos of Jin jumping and dancing with V, expressing concern at him exerting himself. However, what worried them more was when BTS made their entrance, excited fans threw things at the members. One fan wrote, “I hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things, not only could it hit the members badly, but Jin is actually injured.” Another wrote, “Someone needs to remind the perfect Seokjin that he is injured, they won’t even bother with the chair by the fourth concert!” Jin remained in exuberant spirits and even pretended to go wild with the smoke gun—something that he normally does, though this time he couldn’t hold it with both of his hands.

i hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things. like not only could it hit the members badly, but jin is actually injured. it doesn’t take much to think before you do something stupid. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS pic.twitter.com/j3htVYRV6V — nana⁷ | sharing ptd livestreams (@minataee) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the members seem to be taking good care of him and ensuring his well-being. From Jungkook tying his shoelace yesterday, to opening his water bottle or V checking on him during the DNA performance, there was no dearth of brotherhood moments from the concerts.

Here are some special moments from the concert till now:

The energy of Jimin and Jungkook performing Idol

The band being their chaotic selves on stage

Jin pretending to flick V on stage

V missing Jin during DNA

Jungkook carrying Jimin after the show

BTS has two more sold-out concerts in Las Vegas remaining in April, and ARMY hopes that there will be a world tour on the cards soon.