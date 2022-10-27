BTS’ Astronaut teaser: Jin’s ‘bone-chilling’ video has the vibe of a sci-fi film, ARMY calls it a masterpiece

The new teaser for BTS’ Jin’s Astronaut is nothing less than the beginning of a film, and ARMY concurs. The teaser of the song has dropped, giving ‘Stranger Things-like vibes’, where we see a burning spaceship and a rather pensive Jin watching the scene unfold.

One fan wrote on seeing the teaser, “That synth is so deeply tied to stranger things that i’m having trouble focusing on jin…” Others admired the fact that Jin had shot this seemingly deep video and still returned to spend 3 hours on VLive playing a game. One wrote, “Love how Jin can shoot the most bone-chilling music video full of depth and layers to unpack and come back to the hotel to do a 3-hour video game stream live, this is a man of pure enigma.” One added, “The astronaut is a film masterpiece.”

Watch Astronaut teaser

According to reports, the scale of the video is huge with around 80 plus crew members, a colouring department, a VFX department as well as several production assistants. Astronaut is Jin’s collaboration with the British rock band Coldplay, and the music video will be released on October 28. The vocalist was also seen dancing at Coldplay’s concert in the city, recently.

As for Jin himself, he is currently in Argentina, where he will perform the song with Coldplay. This is Jin’s last gift for his fans before he heads for his military service, which was announced last week after a year of debate and discussion. The band had their last scheduled concert in Busan on October 15, where they performed their old hits as well as debuted the new choreography of their much-awaited track, Run BTS. The group announced through their agency that they would reconvene in 2025 after all of them complete their military service.

While Jin’s single will release tomorrow, ARMY is eagerly waiting for RM and Jimin’s updates on their solo tracks. The group is also said to have submitted four entries to the Grammys 2022, including their track Yet To Come, Jungkook’s Left And Right, and My Universe, their collaboration with Coldplay.