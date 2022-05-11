BTS ARMY is confused after Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon share similar golfing posts; fans hear V’s voice in the video

Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik went out golfing in the countryside and shared separate photos and videos from their visit, confusing fans. BTS ARMY was sure that they could hear V’s (Kim Taehyung) voice and that he filmed the videos, but were rather perplexed why he didn’t feature in any of the photos and the videos. The ‘Wooga Squad’, as they call themselves, seemed to have had a relaxed weekend together, but for some reason did not share a selfie.

Choi Woo-shik, who was last seen in the series Our Beloved Summer took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and a video from his outing.

Fans flooded the video with comments as they were sure that V’s voice could be heard. On the other hand, Park Seo-joon shared a photo of himself golfing as well in a similar scenic environment. V, on his part, had shared photos of himself in the countryside.

V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik comprise the ‘Wooga Squad’. In fact, V had sung the song ‘Christmas Tree’ for Choi Woo-shik’s show Our Beloved Summer, out of pure loyalty to his friend. As quoted by Soompi, Woo-shik had said, “First of all, I really like the song. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.” The squad constantly roots for each other and leave hilarious comments on other’s photos.

On the work front, BTS has been teasing fans with their upcoming anthology album that will release on June 10. The album will feature three new songs. On the other hand, Park Seo-joon is busy with the sports comedy Dream, which stars K-Pop sensation, IU.