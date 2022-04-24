BTS and ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ saga: When Suga had the smoothest response to a fan proposal and told ARMY to ‘bring the documents’

ARMY proposals to BTS’ Suga have become an inside joke between the fanbase and the septet. It’s a never-ending saga, that whenever any of the members are doing a Live, invariably, a fan proposal comes for Suga with the words, “Yoongi (his real name), marry me.”

There’s almost a set pattern to the comedy now, as it’s usually V (born Kim Taehyung) who reads it out, with the other bursting into laughter, while Suga looks usually nonplussed. After the Grammys, the band poked fun at the proposals, with Jungkook saying, “There’s always a proposal for Yoongi.” RM added, “You should just marry the fan, then.” An unruffled Suga answered, “There’s proposals for all of us, not just me, ” which was refuted by the rest. During their recent Vegas concert, the joke began to trend heavily, and fans even held up posters during their show, asking him to marry them. A rather blushing Suga had mentioned that a ‘drive-in wedding’ was possible. When J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V did a Live after the last day of the concert, J-Hope poked fun at the trend again, which left the others in splits, and V almost choked on his food.

However, Suga’s best and probably smoothest response was during his own live a couple of years ago, when he smiled at the camera and said, “Bring the documents.” ARMY couldn’t help wondering that despite Suga’s introversion and seemingly nonchalant exterior, he is the smoothest of all the members.

Here’s a compilation of some of the best ‘Yoongi marry me’ moments

Recently, the rapper shared a photo of himself from Vegas, that left ARMY quite in a tizzy—where he was just clad in black. Of course, the proposals from ARMY came by the hundreds—clearly, Yoongi Marry Me will never get old.