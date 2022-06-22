BTS ARMY is furious after Korean Singers Association begs band to reconsider hiatus: ‘They’re exhausted and burnt out’

Last week, BTS sent fans into a flurry of panic after the band announced that they needed some time to themselves and wanted a break. The word ‘break’ was misinterpreted as hiatus, and the agency along with the band members released statements that the group will continue to focus on their group activities, but with more concentration on solo activities. Nevertheless, the fact that BTS requires a break has left many troubled and Lee Ja-yeon, president of the Korean Singers association released a statement, requesting them to reconsider.

The statement read, “I’m overcome by my fear and concern that the ‘BTS Hallyu Wave’, a movement possessing the greatest cultural soft power that the world has ever witnessed, will vanish soon. In the years leading up to the birth of this movement, it was believed that finding the ‘Next Beatles’ would be a very difficult achievement, and now, we have arrived at a point where it is difficult to hope for the ‘Next BTS’ to emerge any time soon. Thus, there is great concern that the heartbeat of Hallyu will cease.”

The statement further read, “The decision to publish this statement was not an easy one. Please, will you reconsider the decision to go on a group hiatus, for the future of South Korea’s music industry?”

She further wrote, “If BTS goes away, the missionaries of Hallyu and Korean culture, ARMYs, also go away. South Korea’s tourism industry will suffer, and it will be difficult to hope for a future for South Korea as a hub of culture in Asia. The special laws allotted to the sports and the classical music and arts industries for mandatory military service must be extended to popular culture as well. The need for attention and action regarding this existing issue is pressing. The government and the national assembly of South Korea must pay mind to this matter so that the Hallyu boom can continue to spread, and BTS can continue to promote actively as a group. Please pursue a revision of existing military service laws.”

This statement was met by furore from ARMY, BTS’s fanbase who are extremely protective about the members. Very soon, “#LetBTSRest” began to trend, along with “ItsOkayBTStoRest”. One fan wrote, “Let them rest. Let them take a break. Let them pursue anything they want. Let them grow as artists. They don’t owe you anything. Took you a while to realize that the industry will be nothing without them. Now go cry somewhere else.” Another added, “Why wont the industry and media let bts rest? jfc theyre also human beings. they get tired, exhausted and burnt out. they deserve to rest as a group and let them grow individually.”

A third added, “Everyone just needs to leave bts alone. let them rest. let them have their privacy. let them have the chance to go about their day without a getting mobbed or a bunch of cameras and phones in their faces. Let them have the break they need and DESERVE !!!”

At the BTS FESTA 2022 dinner, an emotional RM had said that he felt trapped lately, and that he had lost control of the group ever since the release of Dynamite. In an interview to Weverse, he said that he wants to have the group to have a strong message and be different from other K-Pop groups, and ‘move on’ from just astonishing others. The band made it clear that they’re not disbanding, but just needed time for themselves.