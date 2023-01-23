BTS’ ARMY tries to decode Jungkook’s radio silence since Jin’s departure, concludes vocalist is working hard on his solo album: ‘Miss him so much…’

BTS’ vocalist Jungkook has been missing in action ever since December, except for a brief moment where he returned to wish ARMY a happy new year on Weverse. While old videos of the singer have been doing the rounds on social media, fans are rather flummoxed about his silence. Others even wondered how was it that Jin, who left for mandatory military service last month, had managed to post, instead of Jungkook. The last actual appearance of Jungkook was when he bid goodbye to Jin at the camp, looking rather tearful.

One fan wrote, “Honestly starting to think jungkook packed himself into jin‘s suitcase and cant figure out how to get out of the military base.” “Where is he, miss him so much,” another fan added. Meanwhile, other fans tried to connect the dots about his whereabouts and have concluded that he is busy with his album, as the vocalist had said that he would release his album after Suga. “No sounds whatsoever from yoonkook. jungkook specifically stating his album will come out after yoongi’s. i connected the dots…” one fan wrote. Another comment read, “So Jungkook said his album comes after Yoongi hyung’s album. I guess yoonkook are working hard on their albums….” Korean media outlets had also mentioned that Jungkook’s upcoming album will touch upon his success and how he also made history as a K-Pop soloist. Jungkook had sung his track “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, this year.

A fan wrote, “I can’t wait to be here in the day Jungkook album gets released and we see all the records, all the impact, all the achievements, all the moments it will show up on tv as the greatest record hit #1 solo album everywhere. Just wait for it and trust on Jungkook.”

Last year, BTS announced that they would be going ahead with their military service, beginning with Jin. The schedules for rest of the members are still undecided, and it is expected that they would leave after releasing their albums. While Jimin’s album is in the works for February, there has been much discussion about Suga’s solo.