BTS ARMY is furious as Jungkook, V’s names feature in death list for K-drama Tomorrow: ‘Unprofessional and disgusting’

BTS ARMY is fiercely protective about the band, and do not hesitate in calling out alleged unfairness to the septet. This time, they took to social media platforms to slam the ongoing K-drama Tomorrow, after the latest episode of the show featured members’ real names and birth dates on the homicide death list.

The K-drama airs on the Korean channel MBC, and stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk in the lead. While fans were impressed with the empathetic portrayal of sensitive subjects such as suicide, the ratings have been rather low in South Korea. Fans who watched the latest episode noticed a scene that shows a registry mentioning the people who have died. One of the names on the list, is BTS V’s real name, Kim Taehyung, and the birthdate, 1971.12.30. ARMY picked up cudgels as they realised that the makers had used V’s real name and birthdate, even if they had switched the year from 1995 to 1971. One name also featured Jungkook’s birthdate. Fans were furious and took to Twitter to express their anger.

One fan wrote, MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene.” Another added, “was enjoying watching tomorrow because they were covering and showcasing all sorts of depressive topics, that could push a human to the edge, but they decided to ruin it. BTS over any kdrama that disrespects them.” Other fans demanded “legal action” and said that “this attitude is unacceptable.”

BTS hasn’t reacted to this as yet. The band recently swept awards at the Billboard Awards 2022, and are now preparing for their next album, Proof, which will release on June 10.