BTS ARMY ‘blacklists’ James Corden after he jokes about the band performing at the UN

The K-Pop band BTS and The Late Late show James Corden have always been on splendid terms, but Corden’s recent statements have upset ARMY, who are fiercely protective about the Bangtan Boys.

Recently, BTS — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took centrestage at the UN as special envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They also addressed crucial issues such as vaccination and climate change. The boys performed their latest song Permission To Dance, and six million watched the video in just five hours.

James Corden made a series of jokes about BTS’s trip to the UN, which obviously didn’t sit well with ARMY. He said, “BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres.” This was enough to raise the ire of ARMY, and fans made statements such as, “James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked.” Others slammed him for reducing ARMY to ’15 year old girls’. “So basically western media tagged army as Chart manipulating 15 year old girls. Cute,” one tweeted. Others instantly blacklisted him, saying that he had negated the impact of BTS on the world.

One fan firmly wrote, “James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.”

Up until now, BTS and James Corden have shared a close relationship, as Corden has often invited them on his show, taken them out for Carpool Karaoke, and even played hide-and-seek with them. Meanwhile, the boys are riding high on their successful 2021, as their singles Butter and Permission To Dance have soared through billboards, and they’re awaiting their next single with Coldplay, My Universe.