BTS announces Seoul concerts in March, ARMY worried after V’s Covid diagnosis

BTS ARMY has been rather worried lately, as the members have been falling ill with COVID or undergoing surgery,but there’s some good news for them. The septet, who have been on an extended break, will return in March with offline concerts. The concerts will be held in Seoul at the Olympic Stadium.

The offline concerts on March 10 and 13 will also be live streamed, while the concert on March 12 will be broadcast through “live viewing” around the world via movie theaters. The statement from Big Hit read, “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul, a performance for BTS and ARMY to dance together will be held both in-person and as an online live-streaming event.” The concert on March 14 can be attended in-person as well as watched through the movie theatres. A few cinemas will be live streaming the BTS concert on its third day for a unique experience.

Suga wrote on Weverse, “Korea concert, let’s go!”

ARMY is overjoyed as this it will be the first time BTS is holding a concert in Seoul in two and a half years since their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself performances in October 2019. They took to Twitter to express their joy. One fan wrote, “Wholeheartedly excited for ARMYs in Korea getting to see the boys in concert! it’s been a long time coming—enjoy.” Another tweeted in concern that this would be a risk, ” Just an opinion, during Covid times. LA tour was unnecessary which put the boys in risk. This in person PTD concert also looks like risk taking when Covid cases r rising in SK n already boys have gone through it Stay safe. The boys shouldn’t be put under risk.” One wrote, “Hoping and praying that BTS and all of us are healthy and in a good good condition before,during and after ptd concert in Seoul.

And, feel better soon taehyungie…”